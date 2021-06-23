Cheerleader Suspended Over Expletive-Laden Snap Prevails at High Court

(Image by SuKaduna from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — School officials violated the First Amendment in punishing a cheerleader who wrote defamatory remarks against her coaches, school and teammates on her own time, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

Brandi Levy of Pennsylvania was only 14 when she wrote “fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything,” on the social media website Snapchat — a platform that erases messages between users after a certain period of time. After her comments got back around to her coaches, however, Levy was removed from her junior varsity spot on the Mahanoy Area School District’s cheerleading squad.

Levy and her parents sued, and the Third Circuit affirmed that her First Amendment rights had been violated. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in April where the school district leaned on the 1969 precedent Tinker vs. Des Moines Independent Community School District. Though the court here said students had the right to wear black armbands in protest of the Vietnam War, they also noted how disruptive that speech on-campus could be. For the district, such precedent makes it clear Levy’s speech can be regulated.

This story is developing…