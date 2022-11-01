Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Back issues
Charged on hearsay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico appeals court upheld the dismissal of a resident’s charge for felon in possession of a firearm; the documents prosecutors brought to show that he is in a felon were not properly authenticated, so the only evidence against him was hearsay.

/ October 31, 2022

