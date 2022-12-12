Monday, December 12, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Challenge to Clinton PAC is back

WASHINGTON — A federal court in Washington revived the Campaign Legal Center’s complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Correct the Record, a super PAC created to support Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, which allegedly hid behind the FEC’s 2006 internet exemption rule to justify not reporting millions in contributions.

/ December 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...