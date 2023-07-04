Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | Back issues
Catholic clergy abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Supreme Court affirmed that three alleged victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests cannot sue the bishops who supervised those priests. The law draws a clear dichotomy between perpetrators and non-perpetrator defendants for retroactive application of the amended 35-year statute of limitations. The new, extended limitations period applies only to perpetrators.

/ July 3, 2023

Read the ruling here.

