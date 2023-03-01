Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Casino worker awarded $10,000 for false arrest

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Following a bench trial, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled in favor of a casino bartender who was mistakenly arrested, stripped naked and jailed on suspicion of beating up her mother. The woman’s actual mother had to convince the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office it had booked the wrong woman after an incident at a trailer home in 2017. She is entitled to $10,000 in damages for her emotional distress, embarrassment and PTSD diagnosis.

