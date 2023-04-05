Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Casino coins

GULFPORT, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi dismissed a casino patron’s class action against a casino that allegedly required extra steps to receive change from slot machines not due to a coin shortage, but to get extra funds from customers. The court dismisses the matter for lack of jurisdiction because the customer did not adequately allege an amount in controversy.

/ April 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...