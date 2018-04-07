Vehicle Driven Into Crowd in Germany, Several Dead, Injured

(CN) – A vehicle was driven into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing three and injuring 20.

German authorities said the driver of the vehicle killed himself with a single gunshot wound after the attack.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

The Münster police are warning city residents via Twitter to avoid the area as the “situation is confusing.”

Germany was last hit by a truck attack, when a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker rammed a stolen truck into a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

This story is developing …

Like this: Like Loading...