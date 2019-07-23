In the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, a judge ruled that a man was properly convicted of violating a federal law that prohibits possession of guns on U.S. Capitol grounds after he parked a car containing three guns on a street near the Capitol. The man claimed that the fear of violating the ban by accident “impinges on his ability to carry a firearm for self-defense even in areas of the District that are not technically covered by the ban,” in violation of the Second Amendment. However, a person who wants to carry a gun can always take an alternate route that avoids the Capitol grounds.

