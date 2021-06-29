California’s Native Blue Oak Faces Destruction Due to Worsening Drought

A blue oak tree. (By Yath at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0)

(CN) — A new study released Monday found that recent years of drought in California devastated the state’s blue oak woodlands, destroying more than 460 square miles of blue oak, a tree only found in the Golden State.

Named for the color of its leaves, the blue oak woodlands date back to pre-European settlement and are considered “one of the most biologically diverse” ecosystems in the state, according to the study published in the journal Frontiers in Climate.

“Our findings indicate that droughts that last several years, and which occur along with warmer than historically normal temperatures, pose serious threats to the blue oak woodlands,” said first author Francis Dwomoh of ASRC Federal Data Solutions in a statement. “Acting in concert with wildfires, these harsher climatic conditions may lead to major tree cover loss, with negative consequences on the plants and wildlife that depend on them, as well as the goods and services we derive from this ecosystem.”

Researchers examined climate and wildfire records along with satellite data from the U.S. Geological Survey Land Change Monitoring, Assessment and Projection project that tracks land change over time. The research team looked at data from 1985-2016 and discovered that drought during 2012-2016 brought with it substantial tree cover loss.

Notably, the researchers found “sudden increases” in loss of tree cover occurred due to “medium to high severity fires” that happened during “exceptionally dry and hot years.” Blue oaks are known for being drought resistant, able to withstand temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit for weeks.

The research team noted that more conservation efforts must be made to protect the unique species in the face of climate change.

“We hope that our research findings will be useful for identifying and prioritizing the most vulnerable areas of the woodlands for appropriate management interventions,” Dwomoh said. “Furthermore, our results might be helpful to plan for more resilient blue oak woodlands and similar landscapes as the harsher climatic conditions of 2012 – 2016 are likely to be more common in the future.”