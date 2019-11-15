California Opens New Front in Car Emissions Waiver Fight in DC Circuit

(CN) – Intensifying their battle with the federal government over vehicle emissions, California and 22 states sued the Trump administration Friday for revoking a waiver that allows the Golden State to set strict greenhouse gas and zero emissions requirements for auto manufacturers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused the Trump administration of “weaponizing federal agencies” by trying to strip the state of a longstanding waiver that forces auto manufacturers to comply with stringent fuel-efficient standards in order to do business in a state plagued by smog.

“California won’t back down – we, along with major automakers who voluntarily signed onto our framework, know that the future is clean cars. There’s no time to waste and we’ll continue to fight to defend our state’s rights to set our own standards,” Newsom said in a statement.

Filed in D.C. Circuit, the petition is the latest attempt by California to protect a Clean Air Act waiver that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has routinely renewed over the past 50 years. California – plus 22 other states, the District of Columbia and the cities of Los Angeles and New York, sued the U.S. Department of Transportation this past September for revoking the Golden State’s waiver.

The Trump administration has moved to dismiss that lawsuit, arguing the lower court lacks jurisdiction and the D.C. Circuit is the proper venue – the argument that prompted Friday’s action.

California officials credit the waiver with not only improving air quality in its own cities over the decade, but in other states as well. More than a dozen states have adopted California’s clean car and fuel-efficiency standards.

