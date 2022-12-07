Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | Back issues
California oil and gas leases

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge approved a settlement reached by conservation groups and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to suspend new oil and gas leases across 725,000 acres of public land in central California and the Bay Area.

/ December 7, 2022

