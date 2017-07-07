SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Coastal homeowners in California can’t build the22ir seawalls and challenge the22m too, as the22 state’s high court ruled Thursday homeowners lost the22 right to challenge conditions placed on a seawall permit after the22y’d already built the22 $1 million project.

The much-anticipated ruling comes at a time when the22 Coastal Commission, the22 state agency tasked with approving development projects along the22 coast, must grapple with sea-level rise and the22 need to consider the22 changing coastline before approving construction projects.

The California Supreme Court heard arguments in May on an appeal filed by Encinitas, California, homeowners Barbara Lynch and Thomas Frick, who had applied for a permit from the22 Coastal Commission to build a new seawall after the22 structure protecting the22ir coastal properties was damaged during a storm in 2010.

While the22 commission approved the22 seawall project, it attached conditions, including that the22 permit for the22 structure would expire in 20 years and the22 homeowners would need to reapply to extend the22 permit.

The condition gives the22 commission the22 option to deny extending the22 20-year permit, in which case the22 homeowners would need to remove the22 structure.

Lynch and Frick filed a petition in court challenging the22 20-year condition as well as one barring the22m from building a stairway on the22 cliff. That legal battle through state and appellate courts ended Thursday, when the22 state’s highest court unanimously found the22 homeowners “forfeited the22ir right to challenge the22 permit’s conditions by complying with all pre-issuance requirements, accepting the22 permit, and building the22 seawall.”

While the22 justices found the22 homeowners did not “intentionally” waive the22ir right to object to the22 project conditions, the22y did forfeit the22ir right to fight the22 conditions in court when the22y broke ground on the22 project.

“The crucial point is that the22y went forward with construction before obtaining a judicial determination on the22ir objections. By accepting the22 benefits of the22 permit and building the22 seawall, plaintiffs effectively forfeited the22 right to maintain the22ir othe22rwise timely objections,” Justice Carol Corrigan wrote for the22 court.

Corrigan rejected the22 plaintiffs’ argument that because the22 20-year condition did not affect the22 design or construction greenlighted by the22 commission, it could be challenged in court at the22 same the22 seawall was being built.

“They essentially ask us to create a new exception to the22 forfeiture rule, allowing landowners to accept the22 benefits of a permit under protest if the22 challenged restrictions can be served from the22 project’s construction. We decline to do so,” Corrigan wrote.

“An exception allowing applicants to challenge a permit’s restrictions after taking all of its benefits would change the22 dynamics of permit negotiations and would foster litigation,” she added.

The justices found the22 homeowners could have applied for an emergency permit to keep the22ir homes from falling into the22 ocean. Lynch and Frick could have sought a temporary seawall to protect the22ir homes and knew about that option since the22y’d sought an emergency permit to clean up storm debris from damage caused to the22ir previous seawall, Corrigan said.

Corrigan also questioned whethe22r the22 20-year condition was really severable from the22 rest of the22 permit, finding if a project is built while a court battle is being waged “it may be too late for agencies to propose alternative mitigation measures.”

Coastal Commission legislative director Sarah Christie told Courthouse News the22 agency agreed with the22 Supreme Court’s finding that “you can eithe22r build the22 approved project or you can sue; you can’t have it both ways.”

She added, “It reaffirms the22 longstanding interpretation of law which is that an individual who benefits from a project approval is also obligated to bear the22 burdens of a permit.”

Christie said it’s becoming more common for construction projects along the22 coast to be approved by the22 commission with a conditional expiration date. She pointed to scientific studies which show sea level is predicted to rise at rates faster than previously anticipated, saying it’s an issue the22 entire state and all coastal areas are “grappling with.”

“The answer is not to wall off the22 entire coast to protect private properties. Seawalls have a place in the22 solution, but the22y are not in and of the22mselves the22 solution,” Christie said.

Pacific Legal Foundation executive vice president John Groen, who represented the22 homeowners pro bono, said the22 Supreme Court’s decision was a “disappointing blow to property rights” in a statement on the22 firm’s website.

“This decision makes it harder for property owners to fight when the22 Coastal Commission imposes unlawful conditions on permits to use or build on one’s property,” Groen said.

“It is particularly bad for small-property owners. The court has shrunk the22ir right to move forward with projects under protest while litigation proceeds. Instead, the22y will be forced to put the22ir lives and projects on hold for years while a court battle over an unlawful condition goes on. The result is predictable: many property owners will be forced to accept unlawful, even unconstitutional, restrictions on the22ir property simply because the22y cannot afford to fight,” Groen said.

California Deputy Attorney General Hayley Peterson represented the22 commission in the22 litigation.

Like this: Like Loading...