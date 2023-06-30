California gets new Assembly speaker

Robert Rivas became the 71st speaker of the California Assembly, replacing former Speaker Anthony Rendon after a lengthy struggle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Many people invoked Robert Rivas’ personal history at his Friday investiture as the state’s new Assembly speaker.

Others referenced “the California dream,” pointing to Rivas — the son of farmworkers — who’s living it.

The speeches and musical performances, along with Rivas' taking of the oath of office, were the culmination of an agreement hammered out by Democrats late last year. After a lengthy struggle, the Democratic caucus voted for Anthony Rendon to step aside as speaker in late June. Rivas, a 43-year-old Democrat from Salinas, would take his place.

That agreement played out Friday on the floor of the state Assembly. Several former speakers, Governor Gavin Newsom, state Senate pro Tempore Toni Atkins and U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi all attended.

One speaker, San Leandro Democratic Assemblywoman Liz Ortega, said Rivas and his family came from “the hardworking poor.” After living as a child in a farmworker’s house, Rivas sponsored the Farmworker Housing Act of 2019 in the Assembly. Ortega thanked Rivas for fighting for the California dream.

Jim Wood, a Democratic assemblyman from Ukiah, pointed to the importance of Rivas’ rural roots. Rivas, Wood said, brings an essential perspective to the speakership.

“It’s about team,” Wood said. “It’s about winning for everybody. He’s going to unify us, and I think that’s important.”

Dr. Akilah Weber, a Democratic assemblywoman from La Mesa, said elected officials sacrifice time away from their homes and families. The speaker often stays at the Capitol as other lawmakers return home on Fridays.

Weber praised Rivas, saying he’ll ensure everyone is seen, heard and respected.

“He is truly the embodiment of the California dream,” she added.

Moments later, Rivas stepped to the front of the Assembly floor, placed his hand on a centuries-old Bible on loan from the California State Library, and took the oath of office.

“I’m humbled, absolutely humbled, in the trust you have placed in me,” Rivas said.

Rivas acknowledged several people, saying no one reaches his position without help. He pointed to his wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, as well as people on both sides of the political aisle he said gave him advice.

He also spoke of Rendon, the former speaker with whom he battled last year over the speaker’s gavel. Rendon, as speaker, made significant progress for the state, Rivas said. Newsom, Pelosi and Dolores Huerta — the last of whom, along with Cesar Chavez, founded the United Farmworkers Association — also received Rivas’ praise.

Newsom, at a Thursday press conference in Grass Valley, spoke highly of Rendon and Rivas.

“Deep respect for Anthony Rendon,” the governor said, adding that he’s a “big fan” of Rivas, as the incoming speaker supported Newsom in his early days.

Rivas also thanked a host of farm workers who attended the ceremony.

“The odds were stacked against my family when we migrated to California in the ‘60s,” Rivas said.

At one point, Rivas lived in a house with eight people, three beds and one bathroom.

“We were poor,” he added. “Our home was crowded. But my family was always focused on building a better life for themselves and others.”

Rivas said he was raised in the spirit of service. He pointed to three key attributes that led to his success: love, community and service.

Pivoting to the future, the new speaker focused on problems California faces. Homeownership is out of reach for many in the state. California’s population has declined. Simultaneously, homeless encampments — visible signs of the times — are on the streets.

The responsibility to tackle these problems is on lawmakers, Rivas said.

“We should have the best schools, roads, hospitals, and we don’t,” he added. “We must use every tool at our disposal to end homelessness.”

Touching back on the comments of several Assembly members, Rivas spoke about “the California dream.” To some, it’s a cliché. For his family, it was their foundation.

“And today I stand before you as the California speaker of the Assembly, and that is the California dream,” he said.