California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 10, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Court announces launch of Traffic call center to resolve citations remotely
May 6, 2021: LACourtConnect video platform to transition to Microsoft Teams this week to improve ease of viewing remote courtroom appearances
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Order to extend time to hold Criminal trials
May 5, 2021: Order accelerates release of jail inmates due to pandemic
May 3, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hole felony arraignments
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
May 6, 2021: Court celebrates Juror Appreciation Week May 10-14, with special mention for those who have served during the pandemic
Alameda County
May 7, 2021: Information release regarding celebration of Law Month during the month of May, offering civics lessons for students remotely, despite challenges of pandemic
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
May 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
May 7, 2021: Renewed emergency authority
Kern County
May 3, 2021: Taft court to partially reopen, 8:00 a.m. to noon, first and third Wednesdays of the month for civil and traffic services
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
May 7, 2021: Sacramento court receives emergency relief
May 6, 2021: Emergency relief granted for San Diego court
May 3, 2021: Stanislaus court awarded emergency relief
May 3, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court
May 3, 2021: Table of court services and operations updated