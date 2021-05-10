California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 10, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Court announces launch of Traffic call center to resolve citations remotely

May 6, 2021: LACourtConnect video platform to transition to Microsoft Teams this week to improve ease of viewing remote courtroom appearances

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Order to extend time to hold Criminal trials

May 5, 2021: Order accelerates release of jail inmates due to pandemic

May 3, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hole felony arraignments

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

May 6, 2021: Court celebrates Juror Appreciation Week May 10-14, with special mention for those who have served during the pandemic

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

May 7, 2021: Information release regarding celebration of Law Month during the month of May, offering civics lessons for students remotely, despite challenges of pandemic

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

May 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

May 7, 2021: Renewed emergency authority

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

May 3, 2021: Taft court to partially reopen, 8:00 a.m. to noon, first and third Wednesdays of the month for civil and traffic services

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

May 3, 2021: Stanislaus court awarded emergency relief

May 3, 2021: Table of court services and operations updated