California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 14, 2021 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

April 12, 2021: Proposed local rules of court available for public review until May 17, to be effective July 1

April 12, 2021: Notice that a text message service is available for those with account balances due

April 12, 2021: Night court for small claims cases is available 5 pm on second Wednesday of each month on first come first served basis, request when case is filed

Imperial County

USDC Southern District of California

April 14, 2021: Order regarding Criminal case proceedings during pandemic

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

April 6, 2021: Updated court operations notice

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

April 14, 2021: Emergency relief for Merced court

April 14, 2021: San Benito court receives emergency relief

April 14, 2021: Emergency relief for San Luis Obispo court

April 14, 2021: Santa Clara court awarded emergency relief