California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 12, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
USDC Central District, Western Division
April 8, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of Southern Division
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
April 8, 2021: Extension of time for criminal trials
April 6, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments
Orange County
April 7, 2021: Second amended order prohibiting sports and exercise on court property
USDC Central District, Southern Division
April 8, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of Southern Division
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
April 7, 2021: Notice that pandemic-induced furlough closure dates will be cancelled for May and June due to expense reductions and higher than anticipated revenues
April 6, 2021: Notice regarding changes to availability/unavailability of court reporters for different case types
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
April 8, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of Southern Division
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
April 7, 2021: Notice that the court’s safety protocols will remain in place as the county enters orange tier
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
April 6, 2021: Judicial Council grants emergency relief for Santa Clara court
Alameda County
April 7, 2021: Notice that Alameda and Hayward courthouses are reopening on a limited basis to the public effective Monday April 12
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
April 8, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
April 8, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court
April 8, 2021: Sacramento court receives emergency relief
April 6, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court