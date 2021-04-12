California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 12, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

USDC Central District, Western Division

April 8, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of Southern Division

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

April 8, 2021: Extension of time for criminal trials

April 6, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Second amended order prohibiting sports and exercise on court property



USDC Central District, Southern Division

April 8, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of Southern Division

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Notice that pandemic-induced furlough closure dates will be cancelled for May and June due to expense reductions and higher than anticipated revenues

April 6, 2021: Notice regarding changes to availability/unavailability of court reporters for different case types

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

April 8, 2021: Notice regarding the phased reopening of Southern Division

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Notice that the court’s safety protocols will remain in place as the county enters orange tier

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

April 6, 2021: Judicial Council grants emergency relief for Santa Clara court

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Notice that Alameda and Hayward courthouses are reopening on a limited basis to the public effective Monday April 12

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

April 8, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

April 8, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court

April 8, 2021: Sacramento court receives emergency relief

April 6, 2021: Emergency relief for San Diego court