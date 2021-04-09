California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 9, 2021 Edition

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

April 6, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments

April 2, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Second amended order prohibiting sports and exercise on court property

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Notice that pandemic-induced furlough closure dates will be cancelled for May and June due to expense reductions and higher than anticipated revenues

April 6, 2021: Notice regarding changes to availability/unavailability of court reporters for different case types

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Notice that the court’s safety protocols will remain in place as the county enters orange tier

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

April 6, 2021: Judicial Council grants emergency relief for Santa Clara court

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

April 7, 2021: Notice that Alameda and Hayward courthouses are reopening on a limited basis to the public effective Monday April 12