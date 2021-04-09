California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, April 9, 2021 Edition
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
April 6, 2021: Order regarding extension of time to hold felony arraignments
April 2, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic
Orange County
April 7, 2021: Second amended order prohibiting sports and exercise on court property
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
April 7, 2021: Notice that pandemic-induced furlough closure dates will be cancelled for May and June due to expense reductions and higher than anticipated revenues
April 6, 2021: Notice regarding changes to availability/unavailability of court reporters for different case types
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
April 7, 2021: Notice that the court’s safety protocols will remain in place as the county enters orange tier
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
April 6, 2021: Judicial Council grants emergency relief for Santa Clara court
Alameda County
April 7, 2021: Notice that Alameda and Hayward courthouses are reopening on a limited basis to the public effective Monday April 12