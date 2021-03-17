California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 16, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
March 16, 2021: Court staff on furlough tomorrow, March 17, due to pandemic-induced budget shortfall
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
March 12, 2021: Fourteenth court emergency response calendar memo order, due to pandemic
San Joaquin County
San Joaquin County Superior Court
March 11, 2021: Homeless court continues to remain “steadfast in its mission to provide help to this vulnerable population even with the Covid-19 pandemic”
Solano County
March 15, 2021: New page for Covid-19 information
March 15, 2021: New page for emergency operations
March 15, 2021: List for continued cases
March 15, 2021: Information regarding jury postponements
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
March 11, 2021: Santa Barbara court receives emergency relief
March 11, 2021: Emergency relief for Sacramento court
March 10, 2021: San Diego court to get emergency relief
March 9, 2021: Emergency relief awarded to San Diego court
March 9, 2021: Merced court granted emergency relief