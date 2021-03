California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, March 8, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

USDC Central District, Western Division

March 8, 2021: Due to security breaches in private and government computer systems, the administrative office calls on courts to implement new security procedures to protect highly sensitive documents

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

March 8, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

March 5, 2021: Updated services during Covid-19

USDC Southern District of California

March 2, 2021: Order regarding Criminal case proceedings during pandemic

March 2, 2021: Order regarding Civil case proceedings during Covid-19

March 2, 2021: Order regarding supplement to district trial reopening plan

Orange County

USDC Central District, Southern Division

March 8, 2021: Due to security breaches in private and government computer systems, the administrative office calls on courts to implement new security procedures to protect highly sensitive documents

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

March 1, 2021: Court has resumed jury trials effective March 1

March 1, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

March 8, 2021: Due to security breaches in private and government computer systems, the administrative office calls on courts to implement new security procedures to protect highly sensitive documents

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

March 2, 2021: Order regarding early Civil mandatory settlement conferences

March 2, 2021: Order regarding Juvenile matters extended to April 1

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

March 1, 2021: Court services and operations table updated

March 1, 2021: Emergency relief for Santa Clara court

March 1, 2021: Riverside court awarded emergency relief