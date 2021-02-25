California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 24, 2021 Edition
Yolo County
Feb. 17, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Feb. 22, 2021: Amended order grants emergency relief and suspends Civil jury trials
Shasta County
Feb. 23, 2021: Video link, “Going to Court During Covid-19”
Feb. 23, 2021: Video link, “Going to Court Remotely”
Feb. 19. 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Kings County
Feb. 19, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 20, 2021: Court services and operation table updated
Feb. 18, 2021: Nevada court receives emergency relief
Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for Shasta court
Feb. 18, 2021: Kings court receives emergency relief
Feb. 17, 2021: Yolo court awarded emergency relief