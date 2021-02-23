Courthouse News Service

Courthouse News Service
Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 22, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Feb. 18, 2021: New free online dispute resolution service for small claims matters

Feb. 17, 2021: Family Law announces courtroom changes

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Feb. 16, 2021: Extension of time to hold felony cases

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Feb. 19, 2021: Update regarding Appellate matters, processing begins May 26
Feb. 19, 2021: Administrative appeals information and video appearance process

Feb. 19, 2021: Appointment process for records information

Feb. 19, 2021: Pandemic limits access to court buildings for records searches

Feb. 17, 2021: Probate hearing instructions in English

Feb. 17, 2021: Probate hearing instructions in Spanish

Feb. 17, 2021: Probate hearing instructions in Vietnamese

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Feb. 16, 2021: Jury trials to resume

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Feb. 18, 2021: Dates extended for Criminal trials and preliminary examination dated Feb. 18

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Feb. 18, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief regarding Juvenile matters

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Feb. 20. 2021: Court services and operations table updated

Feb. 19, 2021: Ventura court to receive emergency relief

Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court

Feb. 18, 2021: Kings court awarded emergency relief

Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for San Luis Obispo court

Feb. 18, 2021: Shasta court to get emergency relief

Feb. 17, 2021: San Bernardino court to receive emergency relief

Feb. 17, 2021: Emergency relief awarded for Yolo court

