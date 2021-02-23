California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 22, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Feb. 18, 2021: New free online dispute resolution service for small claims matters
Feb. 17, 2021: Family Law announces courtroom changes
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Feb. 16, 2021: Extension of time to hold felony cases
Orange County
Feb. 19, 2021: Update regarding Appellate matters, processing begins May 26
Feb. 19, 2021: Administrative appeals information and video appearance process
Feb. 19, 2021: Appointment process for records information
Feb. 19, 2021: Pandemic limits access to court buildings for records searches
Feb. 17, 2021: Probate hearing instructions in English
Feb. 17, 2021: Probate hearing instructions in Spanish
Feb. 17, 2021: Probate hearing instructions in Vietnamese
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Feb. 16, 2021: Jury trials to resume
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Feb. 18, 2021: Dates extended for Criminal trials and preliminary examination dated Feb. 18
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Feb. 18, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief regarding Juvenile matters
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Feb. 20. 2021: Court services and operations table updated
Feb. 19, 2021: Ventura court to receive emergency relief
Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for Contra Costa court
Feb. 18, 2021: Kings court awarded emergency relief
Feb. 18, 2021: Emergency relief for San Luis Obispo court
Feb. 18, 2021: Shasta court to get emergency relief
Feb. 17, 2021: San Bernardino court to receive emergency relief
Feb. 17, 2021: Emergency relief awarded for Yolo court