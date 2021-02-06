Courthouse News Service

Courthouse News Service
Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Feb. 5, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Feb. 5, 2021: Court website to be unavailable from 6 a.m. Feb. 12 through 8 a.m. Feb. 15 due to major system upgrade

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Feb. 3, 2021: Order regarding extension of time for Criminal trials

Feb. 3, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Feb. 3, 2021: Appearance process for Probate and Mental Health
Feb. 2, 2021: Probate order regarding court closure

Feb. 2, 2021: Order regarding modification of Juvenile visitation during pandemic

Feb. 2, 2021: Juvenile court operations

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Feb. 4, 2021: News release regarding remote jury trial protocol for Civil matters

Feb. 1, 2021: Order regarding implementation of emergency relief

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Feb. 3, 2021: New jury trials to resume Feb. 16, with safety protocols in place

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Feb. 2, 2021: Juvenile matters extended to March 2

Alameda County              

Alameda County Superior Court

Feb. 5, 2021: Press release regarding changes to local and emergency rules

Feb. 3, 2021: Press release regarding telephone hours for Civil and Family clerks’ offices, modified to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Feb. 1, 2021: Riverside court gets emergency relief

