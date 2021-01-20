California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 20, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
Jan. 19, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Jan. 19, 2021: Court closed on Jan. 20
Jan. 12, 2021: Court emergency response calendar memo
Jan. 12, 2021: Covid-19 Order to suspend Civil, Criminal and certain other trials through Feb. 4
Sonoma County
Jan. 12, 2021: Order regarding Small Claims trials
Solano County
Jan. 13, 2021: Face mask order amended
Jan. 13, 2021: Notice regarding updates to operations
Jan. 13, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 13, 2021: Order suspends non-mandatory jury trials
Jan. 13, 2021: Court granted emergency relief
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
Jan. 19, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 19. 2021: Order 20-29, extends time for Juvenile matters
Jan. 19, 2021: Order 20-28, extending time for Juvenile matters
Merced County
Jan. 14, 2021: Updates to court operations
Jan. 14, 2021: Updates for public access
Jan. 13, 2021: General order implements emergency relief
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Jan. 14, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic
Madera County
Jan. 13, 2021: Press release regarding reduction of services, and continuation of other provisions
Jan. 13, 2021: Madera court awarded emergency relief
Jan. 13, 2021: Order regarding reduction of services and extension of time to conduct Criminal trials
Jan. 13, 2021: Rescheduling calendar up to Jan. 29