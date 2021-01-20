Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 20, 2021 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Jan. 19, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Jan. 19, 2021: Court closed on Jan. 20

Jan. 12, 2021: Court emergency response calendar memo

Jan. 12, 2021:  Covid-19 Order to suspend Civil, Criminal and certain other trials through Feb. 4

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Superior Court

Jan. 12, 2021: Order regarding Small Claims trials

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Jan. 13, 2021: Face mask order amended

Jan. 13, 2021: Notice regarding updates to operations

Jan. 13, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Jan. 13, 2021: Order suspends non-mandatory jury trials

Jan. 13, 2021: Court granted emergency relief

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Jan. 19, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Jan. 19. 2021: Order 20-29, extends time for Juvenile matters

Jan. 19, 2021: Order 20-28, extending time for Juvenile matters

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

Jan. 14, 2021: Updates to court operations

Jan. 14, 2021: Updates for public access

Jan. 13, 2021: General order implements emergency relief

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Jan. 14, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trials and other in-person proceedings during pandemic

Madera County

Madera County Superior Court

Jan. 13, 2021: Press release regarding reduction of services, and continuation of other provisions

Jan. 13, 2021: Madera court awarded emergency relief

Jan. 13, 2021: Order regarding reduction of services and extension of time to conduct Criminal trials

Jan. 13, 2021: Rescheduling calendar up to Jan. 29

%d bloggers like this: