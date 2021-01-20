California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 19, 2021 Edition
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Jan. 15, 2021: Presiding judge reminds all of need to adhere to safety measures as court mourns Covid-19 deaths of two court employees
USDC Central District, Western Division
Jan. 19, 2021: Self-represented plaintiffs may now file documents through the court’s Electronic Document Submission System instead of mailing or bringing documents to the court. Attorneys must use a different system
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Jan. 15, 2021: Order extends time to hold felony arraignments
Jan. 14, 2021: Order extends time to hold preliminary hearings
USDC Southern District of California
Jan. 14, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trial and other in-person proceedings during pandemic
Orange County
Jan. 15, 2021: Family law administrative order mandates remote hearings
Jan. 15, 2021: Appearance information for Small Claims matters
Jan. 15, 2021: Eviction information and video appearance process
Jan. 15, 2021: Administrative appeals information and video appearance process
Jan. 15, 2021: Information on restraining orders and video appearance process
Jan. 14, 2021: Small claims online dispute resolution program
Jan. 13, 2021: Probate mental health information and appearance process
USDC Central District, Southern Division
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Jan. 12, 2021: Order regarding applications for examinations, continued for 180 days
USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Jan. 15, 2021: Order extends dates for Criminal trials and preliminary examinations
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County Superior Court
Jan. 12, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief to extend Criminal trial deadlines
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Jan. 15, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 13, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Solano court
Jan. 13, 2021: Plumas court gets emergency relief
Jan. 13, 2021: Emergency relief for Madera court
Jan. 12, 2021: Santa Barbara court receives emergency relief
Jan. 12, 2021: Emergency relief for Merced court
Jan. 12, 2021: Santa Clara court gets emergency relief