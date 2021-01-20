Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 19, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Jan. 15, 2021: Presiding judge reminds all of need to adhere to safety measures as court mourns Covid-19 deaths of two court employees

USDC Central District, Western Division

Jan. 19, 2021: Self-represented plaintiffs may now file documents through the court’s Electronic Document Submission System instead of mailing or bringing documents to the court. Attorneys must use a different system

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Jan. 15, 2021: Order extends time to hold felony arraignments

Jan. 14, 2021: Order extends time to hold preliminary hearings

USDC Southern District of California

Jan. 14, 2021: Order extends renewed suspension of jury trial and other in-person proceedings during pandemic

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 15, 2021: Family law administrative order mandates remote hearings

Jan. 15, 2021: Appearance information for Small Claims matters

Jan. 15, 2021: Eviction information and video appearance process

Jan. 15, 2021: Administrative appeals information and video appearance process

Jan. 15, 2021: Information on restraining orders and video appearance process

Jan. 14, 2021: Small claims online dispute resolution program

Jan. 13, 2021: Probate mental health information and appearance process

USDC Central District, Southern Division

Jan. 19, 2021: Self-represented plaintiffs may now file documents through the court’s Electronic Document Submission System instead of mailing or bringing documents to the court. Attorneys must use a different system

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Jan. 12, 2021: Order regarding applications for examinations, continued for 180 days

USDC Central District, Eastern Division, Riverside

Jan. 19, 2021: Self-represented plaintiffs may now file documents through the court’s Electronic Document Submission System instead of mailing or bringing documents to the court. Attorneys must use a different system

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Jan. 15, 2021: Order extends dates for Criminal trials and preliminary examinations

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Jan. 12, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief to extend Criminal trial deadlines

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Jan. 15, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Jan. 13, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Solano court

Jan. 13, 2021: Plumas court gets emergency relief

Jan. 13, 2021: Emergency relief for Madera court

Jan. 12, 2021: Santa Barbara court receives emergency relief

Jan. 12, 2021: Emergency relief for Merced court

Jan. 12, 2021: Santa Clara court gets emergency relief

%d bloggers like this: