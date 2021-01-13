Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 12, 2021 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Jan. 12, 2021: Court furlough dates for 2021, due to budget reductions caused by the pandemic

Jan. 7, 2021: Mandatory Zoom appearances for request for order hearings in Family matters, as of Jan. 4

Jan. 5, 2021: Limiting in-person appearances, requiring notice of Zoom appearance in Courtroom J1

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Jan. 12, 2021: Eleventh court emergency response calendar memo order due to pandemic

Jan. 12, 2021: Presiding Judge’s Covid-19 Order #21, certain trials are suspended

Jan. 5, 2021: Presiding Judge’s Covid-19 Order #20, effects on Probate matters due to staff furlough days

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Jan. 7, 2021: Updated changes in services due to pandemic

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Jan. 8, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Placer court

Jan. 7, 2021: Detailed notice regarding updated court operations in response to the pandemic

Jan. 7, 2021: Updates to court operations due to pandemic, infographic

Jan. 7, 2021: Standing order for Criminal and Traffic matters

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Jan. 11, 2021: Limited court access due to pandemic continues through Jan. 29

%d bloggers like this: