California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 12, 2021 Edition
Ventura County
Jan. 12, 2021: Court furlough dates for 2021, due to budget reductions caused by the pandemic
Jan. 7, 2021: Mandatory Zoom appearances for request for order hearings in Family matters, as of Jan. 4
Jan. 5, 2021: Limiting in-person appearances, requiring notice of Zoom appearance in Courtroom J1
San Mateo County
Jan. 12, 2021: Eleventh court emergency response calendar memo order due to pandemic
Jan. 12, 2021: Presiding Judge’s Covid-19 Order #21, certain trials are suspended
Jan. 5, 2021: Presiding Judge’s Covid-19 Order #20, effects on Probate matters due to staff furlough days
Stanislaus County
Jan. 7, 2021: Updated changes in services due to pandemic
Placer County
Jan. 8, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 8, 2021: Emergency relief granted for Placer court
Jan. 7, 2021: Detailed notice regarding updated court operations in response to the pandemic
Jan. 7, 2021: Updates to court operations due to pandemic, infographic
Jan. 7, 2021: Standing order for Criminal and Traffic matters
Contra Costa County
Jan. 11, 2021: Limited court access due to pandemic continues through Jan. 29