California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 8, 2021 Edition
Mariposa County
Mariposa County Superior Court
Jan. 5, 2021: Misdemeanor diversion program
Jan. 4, 2021: Mandatory case readiness conferences
Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County Superior Court
Dec. 31, 2020: Stringent measures taken for pandemic safety during court operations
Dec. 31, 2020: Order authorizes emergency continuances for Juvenile dependency matters
San Diego County
San Diego County Superior Court
Jan. 8, 2021: Order regarding time extension for Criminal trials
Jan. 5, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic
Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to hold felony arraignments
Jan. 1, 2021: Time extension for holding preliminary hearings
Jan. 1, 2021: Time to hold criminal trials extended
Jan. 1, 2021: Timeline for administrative dismissal of a case is amended
Jan. 1, 2021: Accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic
Jan. 1, 2021: Face coverings and screenings requirement
Jan. 1, 2021: Prioritization of jury trials due to pandemic
Jan. 1, 2021: Time to enroll in or submit proof of completion of public service program extended
Jan. 1, 2021: Suspension of certain local rules
Jan. 1, 2021: Livestream broadcasting
Jan. 1, 2021: Public access restricted
Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for out-of-custody pre-arraignment Criminal cases
Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for new Criminal and Juvenile cases
Jan. 1, 2021: Assignment of certain writ of habeas corpus cases challenging isolation orders
Jan. 1, 2021: Temporary emergency modification of bail schedule
Orange County
Jan. 4, 2021: Temporary emergency order modifying Juvenile visitation due to pandemic
Dec. 31, 2020: Civil limited, unlimited and complex information and appearance process
Riverside County
Riverside County Superior Court
Jan. 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Alameda County
Jan. 5, 2021: Court extends stay on executions of writs of possession to March 1, and resumes limited in-person traffic at the Oakland location on Jan. 7
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief awarded to Mendocino court
Jan. 6, 2021: Napa court receives emergency relief
Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief for Nevada court
Jan. 7, 2021: Orange court gets emergency relief
Jan. 7, 2021: Emergency relief for Riverside court
Jan. 7, 2021: Stanislaus court gets emergency relief