California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 8, 2021 Edition

Mariposa County

Mariposa County Superior Court

Jan. 5, 2021: Misdemeanor diversion program

Jan. 4, 2021: Mandatory case readiness conferences

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Dec. 31, 2020: Stringent measures taken for pandemic safety during court operations

Dec. 31, 2020: Order authorizes emergency continuances for Juvenile dependency matters

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Jan. 8, 2021: Order regarding time extension for Criminal trials

Jan. 5, 2021: Order regarding accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to hold felony arraignments

Jan. 1, 2021: Time extension for holding preliminary hearings

Jan. 1, 2021: Time to hold criminal trials extended

Jan. 1, 2021: Timeline for administrative dismissal of a case is amended

Jan. 1, 2021: Accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

Jan. 1, 2021: Face coverings and screenings requirement

Jan. 1, 2021: Prioritization of jury trials due to pandemic

Jan. 1, 2021: Time to enroll in or submit proof of completion of public service program extended

Jan. 1, 2021: Suspension of certain local rules

Jan. 1, 2021: Livestream broadcasting

Jan. 1, 2021: Public access restricted

Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for out-of-custody pre-arraignment Criminal cases

Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for new Criminal and Juvenile cases

Jan. 1, 2021: Assignment of certain writ of habeas corpus cases challenging isolation orders

Jan. 1, 2021: Temporary emergency modification of bail schedule

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Jan. 4, 2021: Temporary emergency order modifying Juvenile visitation due to pandemic

Dec. 31, 2020: Civil limited, unlimited and complex information and appearance process

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Jan. 7, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

Jan. 5, 2021: Court extends stay on executions of writs of possession to March 1, and resumes limited in-person traffic at the Oakland location on Jan. 7

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief awarded to Mendocino court

Jan. 6, 2021: Napa court receives emergency relief

Jan. 6, 2021: Emergency relief for Nevada court

Jan. 7, 2021: Orange court gets emergency relief

Jan. 7, 2021: Emergency relief for Riverside court

Jan. 7, 2021: Stanislaus court gets emergency relief

