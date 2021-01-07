California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 7, 2021 Edition
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Superior Court
Jan. 5, 2021: Uniform bail and penalty schedule
Jan. 4, 2021: Humboldt County felony bail schedule
Nevada County
Jan. 5, 2021: Online services, working remotely with the court
Yuba County
Jan. 4, 2021: Implementation of emergency relief
Jan. 4, 2021: Court is open with mandatory social distancing
Tehama County
Jan. 4, 2021: Jail bail schedule
Jan. 4, 2021: Uniform bail and penalty schedules
San Benito County
San Benito County Superior Court
Jan. 4, 2021: All jurors for week of Jan. 4 are excused
Amador County
Jan. 5, 2021: Order regarding suspended and continued matters, and matters being filed, expedited and heard, effective Jan. 11 through Jan. 29, 2021