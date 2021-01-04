Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

COURTHOUSE NEWS STAFF
California, coronavirus

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Jan. 4, 2021 Edition

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Dec. 31, 2020: Administrative order for procedural changes due to pandemic

Dec. 31, 2020: Incoming presiding judge orders continuances for Criminal, and Juvenile Dependency Matters “as Covid-19 cases soar in Los Angeles County”

Dec. 31, 2020: Covid-19 protective measure for Final Status Conferences in personal injury courtrooms at Spring Street Courthouse

San Diego County

San Diego County Superior Court

Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to hold felony arraignments

Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to hold preliminary hearings

Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time for Criminal trials

Jan. 1, 2021: Local rule amendment to change timeline for administrative dismissal

Jan. 1, 2021: Accelerated release of jail inmates due to pandemic

Jan. 1, 2021: Requirement for face coverings and screenings

Jan. 1, 2021: Prioritization of jury trials due to pandemic

Jan. 1, 2021: Extension of time to enroll in and/or submit proof of completion of public service program

Jan. 1, 2021: Adoption of countywide temporary emergency modification to the bail schedule

Jan. 1, 2021: Suspension of certain local rules

Jan. 1, 2021: Livestream broadcasting

Jan. 1, 2021: Restricted public access

Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for out-of-custody, pre-arraignment criminal cases

Jan. 1, 2021: Appointment of counsel for new criminal and juvenile Justices cases

Jan. 1, 2021: Assignment of cases seeking writ of habeas corpus challenging certain isolation or quarantine orders

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

Dec. 30, 2020: Administrative order bans exercise/sports activity on court property

Riverside County

Riverside County Superior Court

Dec. 29, 2020: Suspension of jury trials

Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Superior Court

Dec. 30, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

Dec. 29, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

Dec. 24, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 30, 2020: Santa Clara court receives emergency relief

Dec. 30, 2020: Emergency relief for Los Angeles court

Dec. 30, 2020: Siskiyou court gets emergency relief

Dec. 29, 2020: Sacramento court gets emergency relief

Dec. 29, 2020: Emergency relief for Lake court

