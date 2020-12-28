California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 28, 2020 Edition
Orange County
Dec. 21, 2020: Changes to reduce in-person appearances
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Superior Court
Dec. 23, 2020: Press release – court holds first remote Grand Jury ceremony
Dec. 24, 2020: Public notice – court suspends small claims hearings, Jan. 4 through 29
Dec. 24, 2020: Public notice in Spanish regarding suspension of small claims hearings
Dec. 24, 2020: General order suspending small claims hearings, Jan 4 through 29
Dec. 24, 2020: Public notice – weather concerns for visitors and social distancing
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
Dec. 21, 2020: Jury trials and jury service temporarily delayed
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Superior Court
Dec. 23, 2020: Order implementing emergency relief (juvenile)
San Francisco County
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 22, 2020: Emergency order for San Diego
Dec. 22, 2020: Emergency order for Shasta
Dec. 22, 2020: Emergency order for Yuba
Dec. 23, 2020: Emergency order for Contra Costa
Dec. 23, 2020: Emergency order for Kern