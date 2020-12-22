Courts Health 

California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 22, 2020 Edition

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

Dec. 15, 2020: Administrative order – continued suspension of family status conferences       

Dec. 21, 2020: Limited services Dec. 21 to Dec. 31

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Dec. 16, 2020: Calendar memo order

Dec. 18, 2020: Family law update

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County Superior Court

Dec. 18, 2020: Clerk’s office closed through Jan. 7

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Dec. 21, 2020: Information on civil operations during employee furloughs

Dec. 21, 2020: Information on criminal/traffic operations during employee furloughs

Dec. 21, 2020: Information on juvenile operations during employee furloughs

Dec. 21, 2020: Information on jury operations during employee furloughs

Dec. 21, 2020: Information on records operations during employee furloughs

Solano County

Solano County Superior Court

Dec. 17, 2020: Public notice regarding limited courthouse access

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

Dec. 16, 2020: Standing order regarding criminal and traffic proceedings

Dec. 18, 2020: Public notice regarding updated operations

Dec. 18, 2020: Infographic on Covid-19 response

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

Dec. 18, 2020: Emergency order regarding extended time for juvenile proceedings

Dec. 18, 2020: Emergency order regarding juvenile dependency hearings

Dec. 18, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

San Francisco County Superior Court

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 22, 2020: Counties with emergency bail schedules

