California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 22, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
Dec. 15, 2020: Administrative order – continued suspension of family status conferences
Dec. 21, 2020: Limited services Dec. 21 to Dec. 31
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
Dec. 16, 2020: Calendar memo order
Dec. 18, 2020: Family law update
Stanislaus County
Stanislaus County Superior Court
Dec. 18, 2020: Clerk’s office closed through Jan. 7
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
Dec. 21, 2020: Information on civil operations during employee furloughs
Dec. 21, 2020: Information on criminal/traffic operations during employee furloughs
Dec. 21, 2020: Information on juvenile operations during employee furloughs
Dec. 21, 2020: Information on jury operations during employee furloughs
Dec. 21, 2020: Information on records operations during employee furloughs
Solano County
Dec. 17, 2020: Public notice regarding limited courthouse access
Placer County
Dec. 16, 2020: Standing order regarding criminal and traffic proceedings
Dec. 18, 2020: Public notice regarding updated operations
Dec. 18, 2020: Infographic on Covid-19 response
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
Dec. 18, 2020: Emergency order regarding extended time for juvenile proceedings
Dec. 18, 2020: Emergency order regarding juvenile dependency hearings
Dec. 18, 2020: General order regarding implementation of emergency relief
San Francisco County
San Francisco County Superior Court
Judicial Council of California
Dec. 22, 2020: Counties with emergency bail schedules