California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Dec. 16, 2020 Edition

Merced County

Merced County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Updated notice to litigants and attorneys appearing in Departments 7 and 13

Dec. 11, 2020: Revisions to court operations

Dec. 11, 2020: Hours for Clerk’s Office revised

Marin County

Marin County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Implementation of additional emergency relief

Dec. 9, 2020: Clerk’s Office closed until further notice due to surge in pandemic, courtroom proceedings will continue to remain virtual until further notice

El Dorado County

El Dorado County Superior Court

Dec. 11, 2020: Order for felony misdemeanor Bail Schedule

Imperial County

U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location

Dec. 9, 2020: Order renews suspension of jury trials and in-person proceedings due to surge in pandemic

Madera County

Madera County Superior Court

Dec. 16, 2020: Reduction of services

Dec. 15, 2020: Order for emergency relief

Dec. 15, 2020: Order extends time to conduct Criminal trials

Kings County

Kings County Superior Court

Dec. 14, 2020: Self-Help Center closed

Napa County

Napa County Superior Court

Dec. 9, 2020: Press release regarding changes in court operations due to the pandemic

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Dec. 15, 2020: Santa Barbara court gets emergency relief

Dec. 15, 2020: Emergency relief for Madera court

Dec. 14, 2020: Inyo court awarded emergency relief

Dec. 11, 2020: Emergency relief for Tuolumne court

Dec. 11, 2020: Merced court gets emergency relief

Dec. 11, 2020: Emergency relief for Marin court

Dec. 11, 2020: Updated table for court emergency services and operations

Dec. 10, 2020: Santa Clara court awarded emergency relief

Dec. 10, 2020: Emergency relief provided for Orange court

Dec. 9, 2020: Solano court gets emergency relief

Dec. 9, 2020: Emergency relief for San Mateo court

Dec. 9, 2020: Riverside court awarded emergency relief

