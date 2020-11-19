California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 18, 2020 Edition
Merced County
Nov. 12, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief for extension of certain time periods
Marin County
Nov. 13, 2020: Administrative order for implementation of emergency relief for procedures and protocols
El Dorado County
El Dorado County Superior Court
Nov. 17, 2020: Remote instructions for juries
Nov. 16, 2020: Fifth amended order regarding surrenders for straight time jail commitments
Nov. 16, 2020: Sixth amended order regarding work release sentences
Nov. 16, 2020: Sixth amended order for weekend and interval jail sentences
Imperial County
U.S. District Court, Southern District, El Centro location
Nov. 18, 2020: Order extends interim safety protocols for in-person proceedings
Madera County
Nov. 16, 2020: Notice regarding reduction of services from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021 to mitigate spread of Covid-19
Nov. 13, 2020: Judicial Council order
Nov. 13, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief for time extension