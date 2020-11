California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, Nov. 10, 2020 Edition

NOTICE: Due to court closures for the Veteran’s Day holiday, the California Courts Covid Recap will not be published on Nov. 11, but will resume on Nov. 12.

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

Nov. 3, 2020: Social distancing for Juvenile matters

Tulare County

Tulare County Superior Court

Nov. 5, 2020: Revised amendment to local rule regarding use of body cameras in court facilities

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Nov. 3, 2020: Court seeks comments on its proposed budget

Mendocino County

Mendocino County Superior Court

Nov. 9, 2020: Due to Covid-19 exposures, the courthouses in Ukiah and Fort Bragg are closed Nov. 9 through Nov. 13

Nov. 9, 2020: Implementation of emergency relief

San Francisco County

Judicial Council of California

Nov. 9, 2020: Emergency relief for Mendocino court

Nov. 9, 2020: Emergency relief for Siskiyou court

Nov. 9, 2020: Stanislaus court emergency relief

Nov. 6, 2020: Los Angeles court emergency relief