California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, June 2, 2020 Edition
Ventura County
June 1, 2020: Amended order for emergency relief, courtrooms and clerk’s offices will remain closed through June 9, except for essential emergency matters and time-sensitive essential functions, and time period extensions
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
June 1, 2020: Mandatory e-filing for criminal, civil and small claims beginning June 1
May 26, 2020: Court will begin accepting online requests to listen-in only on a specific court calendar session, effective May 26
San Joaquin County
San Joaquin County Superior Court
May 26,2020: Court is partially re-opening, clerks’ offices to remain closed, drop boxes available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., e-filing available as of May 28, those entering courthouse to have temperature screening, social distancing required, trials to resume in June
Sonoma County
May 27, 2020: First amended order, nine additional courtrooms in criminal division opened as of June 1, remote attendance is strongly encouraged, only those with good cause are permitted to enter, health screening protocol in place
Solano County
May 27, 2020: Discretion to excuse jurors for undue hardship, effective July 1
May 27, 2020: Defendant instructions for remote video proceeding
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
May 29, 2020: Staffing update
May 26, 2020: Interim order regarding court operations modifications
Placer County
June 1, 2020: Emergency relief authorized by Judicial Council
May 29, 2020: Family Law court services plan
May 29, 2020: Civil Law court services plan
May 29, 2020: Criminal Law court services plan
May 29, 2020: Infographic regarding Covid-19
May 28, 2020: Jury duty FAQs
May 26, 2020: Family Law FAQs
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
May 28, 2020: Emergency local rule, face coverings
May 26, 2020: Traffic court resumes, effective May 28
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
San Francisco
June 1, 2020: New filings windows to reopen to the public next Monday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.