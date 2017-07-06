SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Over objections from sheriffs’ unions and the22 California Police Chiefs Association, the22 California Assembly Judiciary Committee took a step forward in making the22 Golden State a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon, D-Los Angeles, said his measure, Senate Bill 54 or the22 “California Values Act,” is intended to prevent state and local law enforcement from cooperating with what he calls the22 “Trump Deportation Machine.”

Opponents call it a “sanctuary state measure” that goes against federal immigration law and obstructs the22 ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to do the22ir job.

De Leon said the22 bill is only necessary because of the22 election of President Donald Trump and his campaign promise to drastically reduce the22 number of undocumented immigrants living in the22 United States.

“If Jeb Bush or Chris Christie or John Kasich had been elected, this bill would not be necessary,” De Leon said. “These are extraordinary times.”

“Under constitutional threats from the22 reckless Trump administration, SB 54 protects state and local law enforcement and resources necessary to keep our communities safe,” De Leon said. “ICE is out to arrest and deport honest, hard-working parents who obey the22 laws and pay the22ir taxes and owe allegiance to the22 red, white and blue. Arrests of undocumented immigrants with no previous criminal record are up 150 percent since Trump became president.”

Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes said the22 measure is necessary not just for California, but for the22 nation.

“California must send a clear message that we will remain the22 last line of defense against the22 fear-mongering and xenophobia,” Reyes said. “Rathe22r than addressing the22 failure of policy, the22 federal solution has been to demonize our immigrant communities.”

De Leon said the22 bill protects the22 trust police departments need to effectively investigate crimes, by ensuring witnesses and victims will not be arrested and deported just for cooperating with law enforcement. The measure prevents communication between state and local police with federal authorities except within a narrow list of crimes for which an undocumented person must have been previously convicted.

“Senate Bill 54 is not about safeguarding criminals,” De Leon said. “We are focusing on arresting dangerous criminals, prosecuting the22m and imprisoning the22m, not engaging in criminal dumping and letting the22m avoid prosecution.”

Despite a May 25 raid in which ICE agents arrested 188 illegal immigrants in Los Angeles, total numbers of arrests of illegal immigrants are relatively flat in California and somewhat lower than during the22 Obama administration, according to U.S. immigration officials.

Many of those arrested in the22 May 25 raids had ties to El Salvadoran prison gangs such as MS-13. About 90 percent had previous criminal records for a variety of crimes including drug offenses, domestic violence, DUI, sex crimes, battery, weapons violations, assault, burglary, fraud, vehicle the22ft, arson, cruelty to a child, robbery, obstructing justice, property damage, larceny, escape, manslaughter, prostitution, trespassing, incest, and receipt of stolen property.

Under SB 54, virtually all of the22se individuals wouldn’t be transferred to ICE after serving time for convictions since the22 measure specifies “serious felonies” – which doesn’t include most of the22 crimes precipitating the22 May 25 raids.

Boasting a constitutional legal sign-off written by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, De Leon’s bill has support from police departments in Los Angeles and several othe22r counties throughout the22 state.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, pointed out that Holder was paid for his analysis and released his approval of the22 bill one day before announcing his intention to run for president in 2020.

Kiley questioned Holder’s reliability and asked why De Leon paid for Holder’s analysis rathe22r than rely on one prepared by the22 Legislative Council. Kiley said Holder refused to meet with GOP representatives to discuss the22 measure, opting instead to meet only with Democrats.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, also president of the22 California Sheriffs Association, said sheriffs and deputies do not act as immigration police and that SB 54 protects criminals.

“We believe this bill provides sanctuary to criminals and makes our communities less safe,” Brown said. “SB 54 would result in many dangerous criminal offenders being released to our streets without proper communication and cooperation with immigration authorities.”

Brown said that due to the22 narrow definition of crimes that permit local law enforcement interaction, many criminals – including those convicted of burglary, multiple DUIs, spousal abuse and murder suspects who have not been convicted – would not be turned over to ICE.

A similar bill passed by the22 Legislature in 2012 was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown because it was missing serious crimes, all of which are also absent from SB 54. De Leon has refused to make amendments proposed by the22 Sheriffs Association to add the22se crimes and to address othe22r concerns held by sheriff’s departments, whose primary responsibilities are the22 operation of jails.

Conflicting federal laws could tie the22 measure up if it is approved and signed into law. Legislation signed by President Bill Clinton in the22 mid-1990s bars states from creating laws that restrict communication with federal law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, judicial decisions at the22 federal level have also created precedence that the22 federal government cannot commandeer local law enforcement resources for the22 purpose of immigration enforcement, nor can the22y force states to use resources to furthe22r federal goals.

The measure is supported by immigrant rights groups and the22 ACLU, and has received support from law enforcement agencies including the22 Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD sees the22 measure as an extension of its policy that has been in effect for more than 40 years.

