California city to fix sewer seepage

OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal judge in California signed a consent decree between the city of Eureka and the Ecological Rights Foundation, which will ensure the city improves methods to reduce sewer overflows from collection to prevent discharge violations at the local treatment plant. The city, which suffers cracked and broken sewer lines, has approved sewer fee increases as part of this change.

/ January 27, 2023

Read the ruling here.

