California appeals court rules the bumblebee meets same endangered species criteria as fish

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A California appeals court ruled on the side of the state on Wednesday that the bumblebee falls under the same category as a fish under the state’s Endangered Species Act.

The Third District Court of Appeals ruled that bumblebees, which are a non-aquatic invertebrate, can be listed as endangered under the California Endangered Species Act because it applies to fish, and “invertebrates” can be included within what the Court deems as the category of fish. That means they agree with the California Fish and Game Commission and the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife — and interest group intervenors Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, Defenders of Wildlife and Center for Food Safety — that the Commission may list any invertebrate as an endangered or threatened species, if it meets the Act’s requirements for being threatened.

The opinion written by Third District Court Justice Ronald Robie, with justices Coleman Blease and Andrea Hoch concurring, reversed the Superior Court of Sacramento County’s ruling from Judge James P. Arguelles.

Petitioners, including Almond Alliance of California, California Association of Pest Control Advisers and California Citrus Mutual named the Commission and Fish and Wildlife in their complaint, but only sought relief from the Commission. They later stipulated that Fish and Wildlife be designated a real party in interest.

The justices’ opinion noted that before 1969, section 45 of the Act defined fish as “wild fish, mollusks, or crustaceans, including any part, spawn or ova thereof.” In 1969, the Legislature amended section 45 via Senate Bill 858 to add invertebrates and amphibia to the definition of fish. Section 45 has been amended only once, in 2015, with stylistic changes to the definition to read that “fish” means “a wild fish, mollusk, crustacean, invertebrate, amphibian, or part, spawn, or ovum of any of those animals.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, between 1997 to 2014, stated insects are not covered under the Act but the Legislature “again confirmed that insects cannot be listed,” in a report by the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water’s analysis of Senate Bill 49 during the 2017-2018 regular session.

The justices said parts of the current guidance are ambiguous on whether the Legislature intended for the definition of fish to apply only to aquatic species.

“A fish, as the term is commonly understood in everyday parlance, of course, lives in aquatic environments. As the Department and the Commission note, however, the technical definition in section 45 includes mollusks, invertebrates, amphibians, and crustaceans, all of which encompass terrestrial and aquatic species.” the justices wrote.

Robie also noted the Legislature approved of the Commission’s decision to list a terrestrial mollusk and invertebrate as a rare animal under the 1970 Legislation by stating it “is a ‘threatened species’ ” under the Act.

“This legislative history, when viewed through the liberal lens with which we are tasked, supports the interpretation that the Commission has the authority to list any invertebrate as an endangered, threatened, or candidate species, if it meets the requirements in those definitions of the Act,” the justices added. They said limiting the term to aquatic animals would require a restrictive interpretation of the Act, which would be “directly at odds” with their duty.

That means the Commission has the authority to list an invertebrate as an endangered or threatened species. Robie also said the Commission’s authority is not limited to listing only aquatic invertebrates.

“Although the term fish is colloquially and commonly understood to refer to aquatic species, the term of art employed by the Legislature in the definition of fish in section 45 is not so limited,” he wrote.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye, with justices Carol Corrigan and Joshua Groban concurring. denied a petition for review, saying this decision is not an endorsement or rejection of the Court of Appeal’s analysis. She also admonished the petitioners’ lawyers for waiting until just before an oral hearing to present necessary documents, “thereby eliminating any opportunity for the other parties to provide a written analysis regarding the documents’ applicability to the issue presented.”

“These kinds of seemingly illogical outcomes can in fact best capture the enacting Legislature’s intent in a variety of circumstances,” she wrote. “A statute may be construed in a manner that goes beyond the literal meaning of its text to avoid an absurd result the Legislature could not possibly have contemplated.”