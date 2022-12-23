Burst pipes, power outages: Great Lakes region recovers as winter storm rolls on

The winter storm affecting most of the continental U.S. has left thousands of Midwesterners dealing with icy repercussions.

CHICAGO (CN) — The upper Midwest woke to subzero temperatures Friday morning, and all the troubles that come with them.

Across the region, multiple towns and cities reported power outages, frozen pipes and perilous travel conditions.

In Michigan alone, over 20,200 people had no electricity as of midday, with outages in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin affecting an additional 10,500 people. Residents also faced significant delays on local commuter trains, and hundreds of canceled flights.

The winter storm causing all these problems began to hit the area Thursday afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service it is unlikely to abate until Saturday morning. At Chicago's O'Hare airport, the noon high temperature was reported at -4 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill temperature of -41 degrees.

Despite the arctic conditions, NWS meteorologist Kevin Doom said the storm is unlikely to break any records in the Great Lakes region.

"The only records we're flirting with are low temperatures," Doom said, noting that the storm had produced less snow than initially anticipated. The current low temperature record in Chicago was set on Jan. 20, 1985, when the ambient temperature plummeted to -27 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill below -60 degrees.

Further west, the portion of the same storm system that hung over Colorado did break at least one record. At the Denver International Airport, the NWS reported that temperatures dropped 37 degrees Fahrenheit - from 42 to 5 degrees - in a single hour.

Relative warmth is expected later in the last week of 2022, after the storm finally breaks. According to the NWS in Chicago, the Great Lakes could see temperatures as high as 50 degrees by New Year's Day.

This story is developing…