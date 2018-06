LUXEMBOURG – An EU high court magistrate said Tuesday the European Parliament president’s act of declaring the 2017 budget adopted should be annulled – but the budget itself should be left intact – because it was improperly done in a special session in Brussels rather than a regular session in Strasbourg, France.

Advocate General Melchior Wathelet’s advisory opinion for the European Court of Justice was not made available in English by press time.

