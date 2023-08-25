Friday, August 25, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, August 25, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Broiling in prison

AUSTIN, Texas — Filmmaker Richard Linklater worries that the subject of his 2011 movie "Bernie" may die in the triple-digit temperatures of a Texas prison cell. Sixty-five-year-old Bernhardt Tiede II, convicted of the 1996 murder of his wealthy elderly companion, wants a cooler cell or release to his sister's home in Dallas.

/ August 25, 2023

Read the complaint here.

Categories:Briefs, Civil Rights

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...