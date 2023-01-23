Bribery trial begins for former Ohio House speaker

A federal jury heard opening arguments in the trial of Larry Householder, who stands accused of accepting bribes to pass bailout legislation during his tenure as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

CINCINNATI (CN) — Larry Householder, a former Republican state legislative leader, and the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party stood trial Monday on a federal racketeering charge accusing the men of accepting more than $61 million in bribes to pass a $1 billion bailout for two of the state's failing nuclear power plants.

Householder and Matt Borges, alongside lobbyists and political consultants Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark, and Juan Cespedes, were charged in 2020 with racketeering in what U.S. Attorney David DeVilliers called "likely the largest bribery and money laundering scheme ever perpetrated in the state of Ohio."

The men are accused of operating a "dark money" scheme to accept bribes from FirstEnergy Corporation, the then-owner of the nuclear power plants, via Generation Now, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, and get Householder elected speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives to pass the taxpayer-funded bailout.

Longstreth and Cespedes pleaded guilty several months after the indictment and admitted to using Generation Now to accept bribes, ensure Householder was elected speaker and defeat a statewide ballot measure that would have prevented the bailout.

Clark died by suicide in March 2021. He was found in his Florida home wearing a "DeWine for Governor" T-shirt. Ohio's governor is Republican Mike DeWine.

Householder was removed from his position as speaker just over a week after being arrested in July 2020 and was formally removed from office in June 2021, but has since maintained his innocence and claims the operation was merely politics as usual.

Along those lines, Senior U.S. District Judge Timothy Black in December granted a portion of the government's motion to limit the testimony of Householder's expert witness, Caleb Burns, and ruled he "will not permit the argument that 'the alleged conduct is common practice and should therefore be excused.'"

The government claims Householder used money obtained via donations to Generation Now for personal use -- including repairs to a Florida property and paying off lawsuit expenses -- and to campaign against the referendum that would have repealed House Bill 6, the bill allowing the FirstEnergy bailout.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter heads the prosecution and outlined the government's case in Monday's opening arguments.

Technical difficulties with the courtroom computer system caused a 15-minute delay in proceedings, during which Black offered to sing "Edelweiss," his favorite song, although the attorneys declined.

Glatfelter spoke to the jury for just over an hour and began her outline of the case with a simple declaration: "Larry Householder sold the statehouse."

She detailed the genesis of the corruption scheme, which began when Householder flew with FirstEnergy executives to Washington, D.C., in January 2017 on the company's private jet.

Once in the nation's capital, Glatfelter said Householder was taken to "fancy steakhouses" where he discussed potential legislation to bail out the failing power company.

Just weeks after Householder's return to Ohio, Longstreth opened a bank account for Generation Now and the money started pouring in, according to the prosecution.

The nonprofit received quarterly payments of $250,000, amidst other one-time payments, most of which coincided with Householder's trips to meet with FirstEnergy executives.

Once the state representative from Perry County was elected speaker of the House, Glatfelter said he "used his power to ram this legislation through the house in just six weeks."

The politicians and consultants affiliated with Householder were dubbed "Team Householder" or referred to as being "on the farm," according the government, a reference to the former speaker's 100-acre homestead.

Borges entered the frame when a group of Ohioans sought to repeal HB 6 through a referendum, the government's attorney said.

Described as a "manager of sorts" by Glatfelter, Borges allegedly gave a $15,000 check to a ballot campaign employee for inside information about the recall effort, which was eventually turned over to the FBI.