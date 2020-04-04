CLEVELAND – An appeals court in Ohio upheld part of a ruling in favor of the Cleveland Botanical Garden in a dispute with the heirs of 19th century industrialist Jeptha Wade, who gave the city in 1882 the land on which the garden now sits. The appeals court ruled the garden did not violate the 1882 deed by charging admission and parking fees, but found the lower court erred in determining the heirs no longer held an interest in the type of construction or fencing in and around the property.

