Bomb Threats Emailed Across US Demand Bitcoin Ransom

(CN) – A wave of bomb threats swept across the United States on Thursday, prompting evacuations at courthouses, businesses, schools and places of worship.

Multiple police agencies across the country, including in Alaska, New Orleans, California, New York and in Washington, D.C., said they are aware of an email claiming bombs were placed inside businesses.

The New York Police Department said no devices have been recovered and doesn’t consider the threats credible.

In San Francisco, the Jewish Community Center in San Francisco was evacuated shortly before noon after a bank across the street received a bomb threat. The community center said on Twitter that it was not directly threatened.

A screenshot of the email shared on social media indicates the sender demanded $20,000 in bitcoin or else a bomb would be detonated by the end of the workday.

Police in Chino, California, said the email was traced to a location outside the United States.

In a statement the FBI said, “We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

