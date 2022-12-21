Wednesday, December 21, 2022 | Back issues
Boeing 737 MAX lawsuit partially tossed

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois dismissed two cases in a consolidated lawsuit over the deadly 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight JT 610, when a Boeing 737 MAX crashed in the Java Sea very soon after liftoff in Jakarta, Indonesia. Those claims are precluded under the Death on the High Seas Act and the remaining claims, such as for wrongful death and failure to warn, will proceed to bench trial.

/ December 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

