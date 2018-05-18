Boeing 737 Crashes In Cuba With 104 Passengers Aboard

(CN) – A Boeing 737 operated by the state-owned Cubana airline crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 people on board.

Emergency responders have not released information on fatalities or injuries.

According to Cuban broadcast reports the passenger jet was headed to the eastern city of Holguin and crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

Footage from the scene shows a heavily damaged plane smoldering on farm land as firefighters spray it with water.

Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel have reportedly rushed to the scene, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances.

