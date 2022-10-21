Friday, October 21, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

BLM protest

ST. LOUIS — The Eighth Circuit affirmed the denial of a Des Moines police officer's motion for qualified immunity on civil rights claims stemming from his decision to pepper-spray a woman in the face while she was live-streaming a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Click here to read the ruling.    

