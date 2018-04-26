Bill to Protect Mueller Passes Senate Committee

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill Thursday that would bar the politically based removal of current and future special counsels, including Robert Mueller who is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

The bill passed 14-7 with four Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues to cast yes votes.

In addition to allowing any special counsel to seek judicial review if he is removed,

the bill would codify Department of Justice regulations that prevent special counsels from being fired except for good cause.

It is unclear whether the Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, will bring the bill to the Senate floor for a full vote. He has previously said he does not believe that President Donald Trump would fire special counsel Mueller, and that he does not plan to allow a vote on it.

The bill faces an uphill climb, with stiff opposition from other Senate Republicans, and it is unclear whether such a measure could pass the House. It is also unlikely that President Trump would sign such a bill.

This story is developing…

