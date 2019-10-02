Biden Leads in South Carolina Democratic Primary Poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to have strong support in South Carolina among likely Democratic primary voters, according to a Winthrop University poll released Tuesday.

Biden maintains a 20-point lead in South Carolina, according to the poll, in which 37% of constituents surveyed said they would vote for the former vice president.

Forty-two percent of those surveyed said they believe it is most important that the Democratic Party nominate a presidential candidate who has a strong chance of beating Donald Trump.

The poll comes on the heels of an inquiry into Trump made by the U.S. House last week in response to a whistleblower report that thrust Biden and his son into the center of the presidential impeachment conversations.

During a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked the leader to help with an investigation into Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine.

On Monday, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform Committees subpoenaed Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, broadly requesting communications and documents related to Hunter Biden.

The poll, conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 30, found that 34% of voters were “very sure” of who they were going to vote for in the Feb. 29, 2020, Democratic Presidential Primary, but 52% said they “might change their mind.”

South Carolina’s primary will be the fourth in the nation, after contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

In the Palmetto State, Biden is holding his lead over his closest contender in the race nationwide: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren has support from 17% of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina, according to the poll.

Warren is trailing behind Biden among Black voters in the state, as well. Biden has the support of 46% Black voters, while Warren only attracted the support of 9% of those voters.

“African Americans constitute one of the most important constituencies for the Democratic Party,” Winthrop poll director Scott Huffmon said in a statement. “African Americans can make up more than 60% of the Democratic Presidential Primary vote in South Carolina, which is a much larger portion than in the Iowa Caucus or New Hampshire primary.”

Voters between the ages of 44 and 65 who were surveyed in the university’s poll make up the largest age group of likely Biden voters at 39%.