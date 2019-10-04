Biden Holds Comfortable Lead With Black Voters

(CN) – Vice President Joe Biden leads by a wide margin among other 2020 presidential hopefuls with black voters according to a poll released on Friday, carrying over a trend from 2016.

Biden enjoys support from 36% of registered black voters to be the party’s choice to challenge President Donald Trump, according to the Hill-HarrisX survey results.

Trailing far behind is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with just 12%. The rest of the crowded Democratic field could not break out of single digits with black voters.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris saw support of 8% of black voters, followed by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at 5%, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 3% and businessman Andrew Yang at 2%. South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg saw less than 1% support.

Meanwhile, 12% said they’re not sure who will get their vote and another 4% said their candidate was not listed.

The pollsters surveyed 1,270 black voters last month. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%.

In July, a Morning Consult poll showed Sanders was favored among black voters younger than 30, while Biden carried black voters 65 and older.

A recent Quinnipiac poll released last week shows Warren’s popularity among black voters jumped to 19%, a 9-point leap from August but 21 points behind Biden.