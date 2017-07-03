WASHINGTON (CN) – The U.S. Department of Education was justified in using reported income of graduates as a measure of whethe2r beauty school students qualified for federal financial aid, but made it too arbitrarily difficult for the2 schools to challenge its determinations, a federal judge ruled.

As recounted by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in his June 28 opinion, the2 plaintiff American Association of Cosmetology Schools argued that an Obama-era gainful-employment rule threatens for-profit schools’ access to federal student aid if the2y saddle the2ir graduates with too much debt relative to the2ir earnings.

In a federal complaint filed in Washington on Feb. 3., the2 association said the2 rule is harmful when applied to cosmetology schools because the2ir graduates typically underreport the2 income the2y receive as cash tips.

The Obama administration tightened that standards on for-profit schools, forcing the2m to demonstrate that graduates have found gainful employment that will allow the2m to pay off the2ir student debt.

If the2y don’t meet certain requirements, the2 schools risk not being eligible to participate in the2 government-student-loan program.

The association did not challenge the2 rule itself, but rathe2r the2 use of Social Security Administration data on income to make the2 debt versus earning calculation.

Before the2 rule went into effect, the2 opinion says, “Several commenters argued that use of SSA data would be unfair to, among othe2rs, cosmetology programs, because the2ir graduates disproportionately underreport the2ir income due to high levels of cash-based and self- employment-based earnings, including tips.”

“The commenters suggested that the2 Bureau of Labor Statistic’s [sic] survey-based data would better account for unreported income,” the2 ruling continues.

The Education Department rejected the2 proposed solution, maintaining the2 Social Security Administration numbers are the2 only means of determining income and that graduates who don’t report the2ir income are subject to civil and criminal penalties.

The association fired back arguing that “the2se responses were unsatisfactory, and thus the2 DOE arbitrarily and capriciously failed to adequately consider the2 unreported-income issue when it promulgated the2 regulations.”

The association said its many of its member schools are already experiencing difficulties because of the2 rule.

“In fact, at least three schools have already posted warnings to the2ir students, because the2y could not feasibly appeal the2ir failing grades,” the2 association said.

Both sides moved for summary judgment. Contreras granted the2 association’s motion, but denied its additional request for injunctive relief.

Contreras found tht the2 Education Department did act arbitrarily and capriciously with respect to the2 reporting requirements, and in fact, “openly acknowledged that underreporting is an issue, even identifying cosmetology schools by name.”

In order to remedy the2 situation, Contreras ordered the2 department not to enforce the2 numerical survey requirements currently in effect against association member schools.

“In effect, this removes the2 arbitrary and capricious reasoning behind the2 othe2rwise-valid premise that alternate earnings appeals justify the2 presumptive use of SSA data,” he wrote. “It also avoids upending the2 entire regulatory scheme and means that AACS member institutions need not secure any specific amount of survey responses or state-sponsored data to raise an appeal.”

Contreras went on to say that with his order “AACS member schools will have broader, more feasible options to challenge the2ir D/E rates before the2y become final, and the2 DOE will be able to decide, on a case-by-case basis, what modicum of evidence is enough to overcome the2 presumption in favor of using SSA data for each particular program.”

“This remedy will also lead to more tailored administrative-appeal records for District Courts to review in lieu of broad challenges to the2 overall regulations,” he added.

O. David Jackson, executive director of the2 AACS, called the2 ruling “a terrific victory for AACS, its member schools, and the2 cosmetology industry.”

“The court’s language is very forceful, and throws out the2 department’s hear-no-evil, see-no-evil approach to earnings data it knows is wrong,” Jackson said in a statement. “We are thankful to our AACS membership who stood strong in challenging the2 weaknesses in this rule.”

Robert Shapiro of Duane Morris represented the2 plaintiff.

A representative of the2 Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

